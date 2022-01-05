Apex Legends’ new Bangalore skin is crashing the game

You might want to avoid Bangalore’s new Mil-Spec skin in Apex Legends for the foreseeable future. Following player reports on Reddit, developer Respawn has confirmed that it’s discovered a bug with the skin that crashes the game at the character select screen if you have it equipped.

The devs are working on a fix, and it’ll be live as soon as it’s ready. In the meantime, though, Respawn says you’ll still be able to connect to the game and play if you load back in after getting the boot. As confirmed by Apex Legends’ global social media lead Alex Frostwolf, the bug also impacts you if you’re a teammate, so keep that in mind if you get disconnected despite picking someone else.

Respawn released the new skin alongside a lore video for Bangalore called Stories from the Outlands: Gridiron. The point of the Stories from the Outlands videos is to flesh out the backstory of the game’s cast of diverse Legends, with this one revealing that Bangalore was attacked by an enemy pilot before awakening by her brother’s side in a mysterious place before everything goes wrong, essentially.

The Mil-Spec skin was added to Apex Legends’ store as part of the lore reveal, where it’ll sit for the next week. You can pick it up by itself for 1,800 Apex Coins or as part of the Gridiron bundle for 4,350 Apex Coins. If you go all in on the latter, you’ll also get a legendary banner, emote, and skydive emote. Just, uh, hold off using the skin in any games until the bug is fixed.

We’ve discovered a bug with the new Mil-Spec skin that crashes the game at the character select screen if you have it equipped and select Bangalore. If you load back into the game, you'll still connect and be able to play. We're working to fix this as soon as we can! — Respawn (@Respawn) January 4, 2022

The dev team also has its eyes on other bugs, too. Last month, players discovered an exploit that allows them to charge the Rampage LMG and Sentinel infinitely. Producer Josh Medina has said that a fix is on the way, while security analyst Connor Ford confirms (below) that players have been banned for using the exploit.

I’ve been giving bans out to abusers as I see them while I’ve been off. 5 days each — Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) January 5, 2022

