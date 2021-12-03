Apex Legends is getting a pirate-themed event for the holiday season

Apex Legends' Revenant gets a skin for the Raiders event

The festive season is nearly upon us, so your favourite PC games are getting suitably merry to celebrate. That’s mostly true for Apex Legends, though there are pirates here, too, because the recent map is a tad tropical.

Apex Legends’ Raiders Collection event runs from December 7-21, introducing event-limited cosmetics for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith to make them look like pirates – because that’s what the festive season is all about. As it is the holidays, though, the Winter Express limited-time mode is making its grand return. The mode involves three squads trying to capture a suitably festive version of the World’s Edge train. For the first time, though, you’ll be able to pick your loadout before boarding the train.

There’s some good news for you Wattson mains, too, as the sparky Legend gets her heirloom next week. It’s an energy reader with a screen that wouldn’t look out of place on a Tamagotchi. There are some balance tweaks, too. To name one, Seer’s Focus of Attention will now detonate quicker.

“Seer was dialled back to a healthier spot with the balance hotfix soon after his release,” Respawn says. “However, after four months of evaluating his use in the live game, the detonation delay seems a little too sluggish. We want to improve its feel while continuing to evaluate the reveal meta as a whole.”

If you’d like to reach the patch notes in full, you can find them here.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more of the best battle royale games, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Apex Legends is getting a pirate-themed event for the holiday season","type":"news","category":"apex-legends"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Electronic Arts","genre":"FPS","title":"Apex Legends","genres":["FPS","Free to Play"]}}}}
Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Published:

When not wrangling the news, Iain can be found tootling through Eorzea searching for Final Fantasy XIV's hottest new looks. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz. Please don't ask him how much he spent to get Xiao in Genshin Impact.

Read More
Apex Legends characters guide
Apex Legends skins
Apex Legends map guide