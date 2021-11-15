Apex Legends devs have “stuff in mind” to tackle the growing weapons list

The earliest moments of Apex Legends can feel like a lottery. When you touch down in a contested area at the start of a match, landing near a good weapon can make the difference between you winning a fight and taking that momentum through the game or going straight back to the starting lobby. We’ve all entered an early scuffle with a P2020 in hand, only to be put down by an L-Star. While Respawn Entertainment believes the early melee is essential for balance, it has “stuff in mind” to tackle the growing list of weapons.

One player took to Twitter to ask Apex Legends associate live balance designer John Larson to remove weapons such as the P2020, 30-30 Repeater, and Bocek Bow to help with loot pool distribution. “You take that back. I care about the Bocek,” Larson quips. “We[‘ve] got stuff in mind. We know we can’t keep releasing weapons without considering the health of the loot pool.”

Another player floated the idea of giving everyone a P2020 to land with, though it doesn’t look like that’ll be happening. “This was a hot topic when we were implementing starter kits,” Larson says. “I was against it because of how quickly a coordinated team could wipe a solo on a contested drop. It’s already a common strat in high-level ranked. The initial gun scramble buys some time for everyone to react.”

Larson didn’t share any details on when we might see some of the changes the devs have in mind, but there are other tweaks on the way. Principal level designer Rodney Reece has revealed that the new Storm Point map is getting some slight reworks “long before the season is over”.

