Armored Core 6 co-op is something we’ve been missing and longing for, as the latest game from Elden Ring and Dark Souls maker FromSoftware continues to blow us away months after release. Spectacular, visionary, and brutally hard, AC6 is one of the best games of 2023, but it lacks the cooperative experience that made Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, and some of the other soulslikes really sing. But not for much longer. Armored Core 6 co-op is on the way, created by the legendary modder behind Elden Ring’s greatest multiplayer overhaul.

There’s Armored Core 6 co-op, and there’s Armored Core 6 co-op. Since the launch of the robot game, when I imagine a cooperative version of AC6, I think of something like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and so on, whereby you can summon players into your game, and they’ll help you until they die, at which point they vanish. But what about a full, seamless co-op experience, where death isn’t the end, and levels are scaled to accommodate more than one player? What about playing the whole of Armored Core 6, beginning to end, with your best pal?

Created by ‘LukeYui,’ the developer of the essential seamless co-op mod for Elden Ring, Armored Core 6 co-op is exactly what you’ve dreamed of, and more. Like their previous creation, which lets you play through the entirety of FromSoftware’s fantasy opus from start to finish with the same multiplayer companion, LukeYui’s upcoming Armored Core 6 project incorporates full cooperative gameplay.

Up to six players can team up to play the entire AC6 campaign. Your party is persistent between missions, so you don’t need to disconnect and reconnect, and difficulty can be adjusted based on how many people are in the squad. LukeYui says that enemy scaling will even be included, although it isn’t present in the current test build. You can check out the first footage of Armored Core 6 co-op below.

LukeYui has not shared details yet of when the mod will be released, explaining that it is still currently in the alpha testing phase. If their work on Elden Ring is anything to go by, however, this will be essential.

