ASRock hints at possible future plans to make Nvidia GPUs

While Nvidia already has plenty of board partners under its belt, there has not yet been an ASRock Nvidia graphics card, despite the company making plenty of Radeon, and now Arc, competitors. However, recent comments could point to ASRock batting for the green team in the future.

Despite AMD‘s best efforts, Nvidia is still seen by many gamers as the manufacturer of the best graphics cards on the market today. With this in mind, it may come as a surprise that some manufacturers, like ASRock, aren’t taking every opportunity to make GeForce GPUs but there are understandable reasons for their hesitation.

Speaking to Quasar Zone (via Videocardz) a representative of ASRock was asked if the company had any plans to include Nvidia graphics cards in its portfolio. Here is their translated response:

“This is quite a challenging question. Companies that have both Nvidia and AMD are Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. These brands have been in operation for a longer time than us, and back when they were founded, there were not only ATI and Nvidia but also chipset manufacturers like Elsa and Voodoo. No one had a monopolistic position at that time. However, as time passed, Nvidia’s market dominance became overwhelming, and a world where the production of Nvidia VGA became influential emerged. I believe there are complex reasons for this. From the perspective of ASRock, currently producing AMD and Intel VGA, it seems challenging for us to immediately start manufacturing Nvidia VGA.”

The key word here is “immediately”, as this leaves the door open for ASRock to manufacture its own versions of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards in the near future, be it the budget oriented RTX 4060 or monstrously expensive but performant RTX 4090. Alternatively, this could indicate discussions are ongoing for the potential production of ASRock RTX 50 series GPUs.

While I think the latter option is far more likely, given the age of the GeForce RTX 40 series as a whole, I’d still be keen to see ASRock take its OC Formula design sensibilities and apply them to the RTX 4080 Super.

Looking at the most recent Steam Hardware Survey statistics, there’s no escaping that Nvidia’s dominance doesn’t seem set to change anytime soon. As such, companies like ASRock may do well to get in on the GeForce pie, even if competition remains fierce.