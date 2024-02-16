The Assassin’s Creed series is meant to be videogames’ version of the kind of historical epics presented in film, TV, and books. Most of the entries to the long-running series, though, from the very first entry through to newer ones like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, fall short. They don’t, generally, do very much with their settings aside from offering lavish recreations of past eras and trotting out the most famous figures who lived within them. An exception to this is 2012’s Assassin’s Creed 3, which is not only the best of the Assassin’s Creed games but is also available right now for $9.99 USD on Steam.

Assassin’s Creed 3 takes the open-world game series to the American Revolution and features a Kanienʼkehá:ka (or Mohawk) protagonist who navigates the potential hopes, broken promises, and ultimately dismal future that the United States’ break from the United Kingdom represents for his people. This character, Ratonhnhaké:ton/Connor, is one of the most compelling the series has featured, and his journey through the Revolutionary War, though hampered by AC’s usual sci-fi nonsense and shoehorned cameos from the era’s famous figures, is some of the strongest historical fiction videogames have managed.

It also features the first version of the ship combat that would go on to be included in various forms in future Assassin’s Creed entries and was expanded into an entire game with this year’s Skull and Bones. The version currently discounted by 75% on Steam is the 2018 remaster, which overhauled Assassin’s Creed 3’s visuals and some of its mechanics and comes with its DLC and the entire 18th Century Louisiana set Assassin’s Creed 3: Liberation packed in as well.

You can grab a copy of Assassin’s Creed 3 for $9.99 USD right here until February 29 as part of Steam’s Ubisoft Publisher Sale.

