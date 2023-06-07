Assassin’s Creed Nexus may bring back our favorite characters

Assassin’s Creed Nexus is joining Mirage as the next game in Ubisoft’s long-time stealth game series, and some inquisitive fans appear to have already figured out which characters will be returning in the VR game. None of this is confirmed just yet, but combined with the name, it feels like we know what Assassin’s Creed Nexus aims to do.

This potential teaser from Ubisoft relates to Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, an upcoming VR spin-off that’s set to be fully revealed at the Ubisoft Forward on June 12, as part of the summer of videogame showcases and announcements.

Basically, some eagle-eyed Discord fans think they know what Assassin’s Creed nexus will entail, including the return of some of the series’ most well-known characters. Apparently, the binary code (1s and 0s) in the initial teaser image relate to different strings of numbers, with each giving the birth date of iconic Assassin’s Creed characters: Ezio Auditore, Kassandra, and Connor Kenway.

Obviously, you’ll want to take all of this with a grain of salt. I’m no binary numbers expert, but Access The Animus appear to have put in the work to attempt to figure this out.

I’m leaning toward this being legit, and I’ll explain why. Before even getting into all the binary code stuff, it’s important to note what Nexus actually means. Nexus refers to something that links multiple points or acts as a connection in a specific group or series, which leads me to believe that the Nexus in this case means we’ll be going between multiple Assassin’s Creed games.

That’s just a theory of course, but running through a ‘best of Assassin’s Creed’ in VR sounds like a great idea. For Ubisoft it also means that sequels and or DLC already have a pretty straightforward path, just use more characters, missions, and settings from across the series.

Then again, even the supposed binary birth dates don’t actually confirm those three characters will be in Assassin’s Creed Nexus, even if that idea seems fairly likely considering they’re some of the most well-liked characters, especially Ezio Auditore.

If you’re excited about the future of Ubisoft’s stealth series, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date, alongside a look at the very best VR games available right now on PC if you want to expand your horizons while waiting for Assassin’s Creed Nexus.

Image credits: Access The Animus/Ubisoft