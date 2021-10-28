Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets its next DLC in the next five months

We already knew that more content would be coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and now Ubisoft has confirmed when we can expect it. The next round of major content will land sometime in the next five months. This comes after dataminers started to dig up info on a new expansion reportedly called Dawn of Ragnarok.

“We plan to deliver great new content for year two of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” Ubisoft explains in its latest financial report, “notably in the second half of the current fiscal year.” That fiscal year ends on March 31, 2022, which gives us a fairly specific window in which the new DLC might launch.

Ubisoft already confirmed that more expansions would be landing in the second year after Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s launch, and we got a very brief teaser for what to expect back at Ubisoft Forward in June. An image of a portal decorated in runes spilling lava into a forested valley has been our only official info so far.

But earlier in October, dataminer j0nathan reported (via Eurogamer) that the name of the new expansion would be Dawn of Ragnarok, and that it would be set in Svartalfheim, home of the dwarves. The fiery denizens of Muspelheim will apparently be invading the dwarven realm.

