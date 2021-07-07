Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a cross-studio project from the Valhalla and Odyssey teams

Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of an early-in-development project that’s currently codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. The publisher explains in a blog post that it’s being worked on in a cross-studio collaboration between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec that’s intended to “guide, grow, evolve, and define the overall future of Assassin’s Creed”.

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centred on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft,” Ubisoft Quebec and Montreal managing directors Nathalie Bouchard and Christophe Derennes say in a joint statement.

“Most importantly, Assassin’s Creed has always been developed by multicultural teams with various backgrounds and perspectives that have influenced the depiction of its characters, locations, and cultures. While we know there’s always room for improvement, we believe this new structure allows us to ensure that diversity and representation within our teams continues to grow and match that of our players.”

The update comes hot on the heels of a Bloomberg report that says details are in flux as the game won’t release until 2024 or beyond. The report cites “people familiar” with the project’s development in claiming that it could be “a massive online platform that evolves over time,” hosting and connecting multiple Assassin’s Creed games of various sizes. Essentially, it’s very early for the project, so anything planned right now could well change in the coming years.

Bloomberg’s report also highlights that several men accused of abuse remain in leading roles following the restructure. A Ubisoft spokeswoman has replied to the claim, telling Bloomberg that the men mentioned have “had their case rigorously reviewed by a third party and were either exonerated or underwent appropriate disciplinary actions”.