Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch adds 7.5GB of performance improvements

The next major DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still a week away, but the devs have at least one more title update ready for you in the meantime. It adds… are you ready for this? It’s a doozy. An update for the ages. One that players will remember for years to come. One whose introduction I am padding out for comedic effect. This patch will “improve stability and game performance”.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title update 1.5.0.1 is already live on PS5, and hits PC and the remaining consoles on Wednesday, March 2 at 4am PST / 7am EST / 12pm GMT. The PC download will be a chunky 7.5GB, though console patches are quite a bit smaller, ranging from .5GB to 2.9GB

You can get full details over on the official site, but seriously, the promise to “improve stability and game performance” marks the full extent of these patch notes. Hopefully those improvements will be substantial ones, but this is likely a bit of a house-cleaning before the launch of Dawn of Ragnarok.

Dawn of Ragnarok is set to land on March 10.

For more open-world games to check out in the meantime, you can follow that link.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Fanatical $39.99 $34.79 Pre-order Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.