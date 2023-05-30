Asus claim world’s fastest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card

The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 looks an absolute monster, boasting higher boost clocks than any other model of Nvidia’s most powerful GPU.

Asus’ ultra-premium ROG Matrix series is reserved for the absolute cream of the GPU crop, with 2019’s air-cooled RTX 2080 Ti the most recent entry into the powerhouse lineup. Until now, that is: Asus just revealed a ROG Matrix edition of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, coming later this year. So, we’re getting a souped-up version of the most powerful graphics card on the market. God knows how much it’s gonna cost.

The ROG Matrix RTX 4090 sports some eye-watering technology, in a good way. The headline is that this model boasts the highest boost clocks available anywhere, according to Asus. We’re not sure exactly what the numbers are just yet. Those boost clock speeds are made possible by a custom coldplate designed to capture heat from the GPU die, VRMs, and memory chips, alongside liquid metal thermal compound and a trio of ROG MF-12S ARGB fans. Asus is clearly gunning for the mantle of best graphics card bar none with this edition of Nvidia‘s most powerful card.

Asus also pushed the boat out with the GPU’s design, with the ROG Matrix RTX 4090 enjoying a sleek, metallic design with tasteful RGB lighting. A stainless steel backplate allows the card to be mounted traditionally or vertically, to “showcase its true beauty”. I’ll go with the traditional way, thanks.

The ROG Matrix RTX 4090 also enjoys some neat software features, with temperature sensors cached all over the GPU feeding data into a new Thermal Map feature of Asus’ GPU Tweak III software to report performance to gamers in real time. The upcoming pixel pusher also enjoys Asus’ signature Dual BIOS switch, allowing you to swap between Quiet and Performance modes on the go.

We don’t yet know what the Asus ROG Matrix RTX 4090 price will be, but you can bet it’ll be a heck of a lot. It’s slated for a Q3 2023 release, with more announcements including, presumably, a price reveal, due closer to the time. You can read Asus’ full announcement on their site. To catch up on Nvidia’s latest entry into the mid-level GPU battle with AMD, check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review.

Taking inspiration from the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. He honed his craft penning reviews for TechRaptor and When The Horn Blows, and is happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.

