How long is Atlas Fallen? Since the first trailer for Atlas Fallen debuted at Gamescom 2022, fans have been curious to see whether or not the new action RPG from Deck13 Interactive is worth picking up. One of the deciding factors for many is the game’s length.

How long Atlas Fallen is will naturally depend on a number of factors, such as how much time you invest in completing sidequests as well as your own skill when it comes to combat. Speaking of which, the game’s difficulty is another aspect to consider. Whether you play on Unnamed’s Story (Easy), Gauntlet Bearer (Normal), or Thelos’ Scourge (Hard), this will greatly increase or decrease your time spent in Atlas Fallen. Ahead of the release date, here’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Atlas Fallen, including how long it takes to achieve 100% completion.

How long does it take to beat Atlas Fallen?

Atlas Fallen is expected to take players around 15 to 20 hours to beat the main campaign, according to developers Deck13 Interactive. This is taking into account that players will explore the open world of Atlas, complete a couple of sidequests and fulfill some errands.

From my Atlas Fallen review, this seems about right. I pretty much focused solely on the campaign and ended up rolling credits at the 11 and half-hour mark. My difficulty was set to Gauntlet Bearer and I did complete a few side quests after rolling credits, however, due to time limitations did play it at a quicker pace than normal. That said, I would be surprised if any competent players went over the 20-hour mark.

How long does it take to get 100% completion in Atlas Fallen?

Those looking to earn a 100% completion rate in Atlas Fallen will be looking to spend between 25 to 30 hours. This figure was shared by Atlas Fallen creative director Jan Klose (via SegmentNext) and will include completing every main mission, sidequest, and errand that the game offers.

From my own personal experience, I would agree with these numbers. The only thing to note would be that certain sidequests – such as ones found in the first open region of The Forbidden Lands – cannot be revisited once you leave for Bastengars Underground, therefore, a full completion is not possible unless a new game file is made. A hard playthrough will likely take a little longer too, depending on your skill set.

