Babylon’s Fall cancelled after less than a year online by Square Enix

Babylon’s Fall has been cancelled by Square Enix, after the PlatinumGames developed live service multiplayer game launched earlier this year to little fanfare and a dwindling player base.

Support for the game and its general service will end on February 23, 2023, meaning Babylon’s Fall will have been supported and online for less than a year. All “large-scale updates” have also been cancelled for the action-adventure game.

“As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service,” added the post outlining the future of Babylon’s Fall.

As of today, September 13, the sale of premium currency Garaz has been suspended in the game, while sale of both the digital and physical retail versions of the game will “draw to a close” today as well.

Following this, November 29 this year will see season two end, along with sales of the premium battle pass. The final season will then begin as the first wave of event missions comes in as well.

Sadly, the shutdown of Babylon’s Fall doesn’t come as a much of a surprise. The live service game hit a player count of over 1,000 in its first week, a number it hasn’t managed to get close to since. In the last week, the PC version of Babylon’s Fall has managed between ten and one concurrent players.

Despite your opinions of a game like Babylon’s Fall, no one likes to see a developer’s hard work go to waste after such a short period of time, with PlatinumGames’ work on the game being overshadowed by how poorly Babylon’s Fall was received at launch. You can find the termination message on the Babylon’s Fall blog.

