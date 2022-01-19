Babylon’s Fall release date – what you need to know

When is the Babylon’s Fall release date? The upcoming action game from Platinum Games is shrouded in mystery but already has plenty of lore, and thanks to a reaveal at TGA 2021 we now know the release date too.

Revealed during the Square Enix E3 2018 showcase, Babylon’s Fall was unveiled with a rough release date, but scarce few details to go on apart from that. There was no gameplay on display, and no subsequent explanation of what the new IP is all about. It was also delayed out of the 2019 window we were expecting and has only recently had a more solid release date provided.

This is an action-RPG that can support up to four players playing in co-op, where you can join forces to fight back against an evil empire ravaging the world for its own gains. You can customise your weapon loadouts by wielding up to four at once. As per the game’s Steam page: “only by mastering the powers of your Gideon Coffin, will you unlock your true potential and become strong enough to survive the summit and uncover the secrets that await.”

Babylon’s Fall release date

The Bablyon’s Fall release date is March 3, 2022. It will release on PC via Steam. Here’s the TGA 2021 trailer that showed us some new gameplay and revealed the launch date:

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Bablyon Fall’s release date.