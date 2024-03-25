The year’s biggest indie hit just got a rare discount on Steam

Balatro has dominated the year so far. Its extremely inventive take on both the roguelike genre and card games in general urges players to repeatedly go back for just one more round, creating the same kind of enduring interest that makes everything from Civilization 6 to Slay the Spire or Vampire Survivors so tough to put down. With the enormous success Balatro has enjoyed since it launched, we haven’t expected it to be marked down at all, but, luckily, it’s just received a discount that knocks a bit off its usual price from now until April 1.

The roguelike game has been continuing to rack up attention in the short time it’s been out, and for good reason. Balatro takes poker as its framework and builds upon it using the kind of combo building, score chasing design of the best arcade games to create something unique.

All of the buzz that’s surrounded the game has led to impressive sales and plenty of interest from players. Because of this, we doubt Balatro will be discounted much more than it currently is any time soon, meaning now is probably as good a time as any to grab a copy if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

Balatro is 10% off on Steam, which makes it $13.49 USD / £11.51, and it’s also part of the appropriately named Can’t Put it Down Bundle, which packs in Backpack Battles for 15% off the pair ($23.83 / £20.25). You can grab Balatro on its own right here. The Can’t Put it Down Bundle is available here.

If you’re looking for more like Balatro, you can also check out some of our top card games and indie games.

