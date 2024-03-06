Berserk Boy could very well be one of the best platform games of 2024. There’s a lot of year left to go, but the frenetic and fantastic platformer takes what made Mega Man so great and expands upon it, making it a worthy contender. I played the demo at Steam Next Fest and loved it, so if you’re a fan of the likes of Sonic Mania, Shovel Knight, and other platformers that revitalize the classic genre, Berserk Boy should be on your radar.

If you didn’t take Berserk Boy for a spin during Steam Next Fest I’m here to tell you that this platform game managed to cut through the noise during Valve’s demo celebration. With fast and fluid platforming, a killer soundtrack, and multiple equipable elements reminiscent of Mega Man’s boss power-ups, Berserk Boy is one to try for yourself.

I didn’t grow up with the classic SNES and Genesis platformers Berserk Boy so clearly takes inspiration from, but I’ve played my fair share of games that continue that platforming legacy. Shovel Knight, The Messenger, and Sonic Mania are some of the modern greats, and I’m convinced Berserk Boy has a good chance of carving out a similar spot – and I only played a few levels.

While the distinct Mega Man inspirations won’t be lost on any fans of the series, Berserk Boy manages to bring that type of game forward by confidently mixing high-speed platforming and combat. You’re dancing between attacking enemies and precise platforming with intense speed, and it still feels incredibly easy to read what is going on.

Berserk Boy’s soundtrack also comes from Sonic Mania and TMNT Shredder’s Revenge’s Tee Lopes, who brings the exact kind of high-energy chiptune a game like this needs.

You’ll find Berserk Boy on Steam right now, alongside the demo from Steam Next Fest, which I loved if you want to try it before you buy it.

