Early Black Friday deals are already slashing the prices of SSDs and other hardware

The Black Friday bell has rung and deals on gaming hardware are already starting to come out of the woodwork. We’ve still got to wait a little while longer before one of the busiest shopping days of the year arrives, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from drumming up excitement for the consumergasm extravaganza with a series of sales in the run-up.

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals will last from now until November 19, ahead of the weekend-long event itself beginning on November 27. Of course, Cyber Monday follows on November 30, but this is just ‘Black Friday’ by any other name these days, rather than the tech-specific day of discounts it once was.

If you missed your chance to grab something for yourself during Amazon Prime Day, these new deals are hot on their heels, with SSDs from Netac and Samsung leading the charge in the US and WD in the UK. You’ll also be able to find an assortment of monitors, RAM, and gaming peripherals that are sure to RGBrighten up your setup.

Amazon truly does mean ‘early’ with these deals, but don’t worry about missing out. We’ll keep you updated on the latest and greatest discounts as we approach Black Friday by rounding up the best of what’s out there.

Best SSD Deals

If you don’t want the games you bought in the last Steam sale or Humble Bundle to be lost in the dark depths of the backlog, then you’re going to need enough storage to install them. Fortunately, early Black Friday deals have you covered:

Netac 500GB NVMe SSD $82.99 $69.99 View View Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA SSD $65.90 $53.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best RAM deals

The latest delay to the Cyberpunk 2077 release date might make you huff in frustration, or breathe a sigh of relief if you’ve not yet hit the recommended requirements. If you still need to bump up to 16GB of RAM, now’s you chance with these early Black Friday deals:

Crucial Ballistix RGB 3200MHz 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 RAM $161.99 $129.99 View View Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz DDR4 RAM $154.98 $134.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best gaming mouse deals

Your friends might not have believed you when you told them you missed that round-winning shot because your mouse dragged on the mouse pad, but we do. That’s why it’s time for an upgrade, and what better time than when prices are being slashed left, right, and centre?

Roccat Kain 200 AIMO Gaming Mouse (Black) $99.99 $92.54 View View Roccat Kain 202 AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse (White) $99.99 $79.51 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best gaming Keyboard deals

We’ve already established that mechanical keys make for the best gaming keyboards, but these cost a premium compared to their membrane counterparts. Thankfully, prices are already being slashed in preparation for Black Friday:

Asus ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switches) $129.99 $123.58 View View Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard $149.99 $89.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best Gaming Headset Deals

Whether you fancy yourself the next pro in Valorant and need to hear the footsteps of your enemies or simply want to hear the fizzle of a Creeper before you get blown to bits in Minecraft, you’ll need a good headset to hear everything clearly. Once again, you’ve come to the right place, as premium audio gets quite a bit cheaper this time of year:

JBL Quantum ONE Gaming Headset $299.95 $249.95 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best Gaming Monitor Deals

Some can argue that there’s a charm to the bugs that Bethesda games bring along with them, but no one out there ever argues the same case for screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag – and for good reason, they’re just plain awful. For a short time, you can get yourself a great monitor that side-steps these issues at a discount, but be warned – if you’ve never experienced anything above 60Hz, you’ll never want to go back again.

Gigabyte G32QC 32-inch 165Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor $369.99 $329.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Early BLACK FRIDAY DEAL ROUND-UP