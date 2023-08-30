What’s the best MSI gaming laptop? If you’re looking for a powerful gaming machine, then MSI has some of the best gaming laptops on the market.

MSI, or Micro-Star International, has been involved in gaming PCs for over a decade and sponsors several prominent eSports teams worldwide, including METHOD, PENTA Sports, Energy eSports, and HWA Gaming.

The best MSI gaming laptops have bleeding-edge components with price tags to match, but there’s something for everyone in the range, from budget to ultra-high-end.

What’s more confusing is the naming convention of MSI’s vast gaming laptop line-up – there are six different ranges to choose from, each with different characteristics, comprising GT – the Extreme series), GS & GF – designed for Mobility, and GE, GP, and GL – the Performance series. Just to further complicate things, MSI also makes use of these model names: Titan, Raider, Leopard, Stealth, and Thin. Stealth and Thin refer to the GS & GF Mobility series, Raider and Leopard to the Performance series, and Titan denotes the GT Extreme series. While most brands have a couple of sub-brands for their gaming laptops, MSI has had a branding field day…

In any case, choosing which of MSI’s extensive range fits your needs comes down to the same basic questions as any other brand. What will you use your gaming laptop for? How much connectivity do you need? And is it bang for your buck or out-and-out performance that floats your boat?

So, without further ado, let’s check out the runners and riders and find out what makes the best MSI gaming laptops tick.

Here are the best MSI gaming laptops in 2023:

1. MSI Titan GT77 HX

The most powerful MSI gaming laptop.

MSI Titan GT77 HX specs:

Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX RAM 32GB Storage 2TB SSD Ports 3 x USB 3.2, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x RJ45 Ethernet, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5 mm jack Screen 17.3” 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Mini LED, 144Hz Dimensions (WxDxH) 15.63 x 13 x 0.91in (397 x 330 x 23mm) Weight 7.28lb (3.3Kg)

Pros

Incredible performance

Stunning display

Great connectivity

Cons

Expensive

Weighty

Loud fans

The MSI Titan GT77 HX offers cutting-edge performance thanks to Intel’s i9 13980HX and Nvidia’s formidable RTX 4090 graphics processor. It’s aptly named, too. The Titan is an absolute beast of a machine, tipping the scales at a little over seven pounds with a bulky chassis that makes it easily the least portable machine here. That’s largely due to the hulking thermal block at the rear of the chassis.

You’d probably expect all-metal construction at this level, but the MSI is, surprisingly, hewn from plastic. It’s still a sturdy laptop, and we imagine the argument was that metal would have made this enormous machine even less portable.

Its size is pretty much the only drawback, however. This is a great option if you’re looking for a machine that delivers immense, desktop-level power but can be lugged around (provided you work out). One small additional caveat: You’ll need near-bottomless pockets to afford it right now.

The peach of a screen is a super-bright 17.3” Mini LED affair. While a 144Hz refresh rate is standard fare – even underwhelming for a laptop with this level of performance – hitting higher refresh rates in 4K – even with the Titan’s high-end hardware, is a big ask.

The Titan’s keyboard and trackpad are spacious, robust, and tactile, with plenty of feedback, and per-key RGB is the order of the day, as you’d expect with this spec list. Connectivity is also predictably plentiful. There are three USB 3.2s, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and an RJ45 Ethernet plug for full-tilt wired online gaming.

If you have piles of cash lying around and absolutely must have the most powerful, most advanced MSI gaming laptop in the room, this is the machine for you.

2. MSI GE76 Raider

The best all-round MSI gaming laptop.

MSI GE76 Raider specs:

Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti CPU Intel Core i7-12700H RAM 32GB Storage 1TB SSD Ports 3 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-C 3.2 (DisplayPort), 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x SD Media Card Reader, 1 x 3.5mm jack Screen 17.3” Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 240Hz Dimensions (WxDxH) 15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02in (397 x 284 x 25.9mm) Weight 5.25lbs (2.38Kg)

Pros

Excellent performance

Plentiful connectivity

Brilliant 240Hz display

Cons

Expensive

Large power brick

Fans are loud

As gaming laptops go, the MSI GE76 Raider is a stunner. The RGB lighting strip on the laptop’s front edge means this won’t be able to hide in an office full of everyman machines and leaves you in no doubt as to its intended purpose. The gunmetal gray chassis is beefy, albeit not as chunky as the Titan and its metal construction makes it feel more premium than its more powerful sibling.

The powerful Core i7 processor and RTX 3070 Ti GPU aren’t as bleeding-edge as the Titan’s, but it’s still a powerful enough combination to power even the latest AAA titles. Content creators will find its top-drawer components appealing, too, with connectivity to match (more on that later).

An expansive Full HD screen is big and bright enough to deliver immersive gaming experiences and, with a refresh rate of 240Hz, delivers fluid motion in even the most fast-paced cut scenes and frenetic in-game action.

There are bags of connectivity options via three USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 connection, USB-C port, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and an SD reader. As well as appealing to gamers, content creators will appreciate the impressive specs and array of connectivity the Raider provides.

This is a pricey laptop with plenty of gaming prowess to justify the price tag. Those who can’t meet the Titan’s astronomical asking price would do well to consider the Raider as a powerful alternative.



3. MSI Notebook Katana GF66

The best budget MSI gaming laptop.

MSI Notebook Katana GF66 specs:



Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 CPU Intel Core i5-12450H RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Ports 2 x USB 3.2, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5 mm jack Screen 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 144Hz Dimensions (WxDxH) 14.13 x 10.19 x 0.98in ‎(259 x 359 x 25mm) Weight 4.85lbs (2.2Kg)

Pros

Brilliant value

Decent spec list

Relatively light

Cons

Middling display

CPU is underpowered

Battery life is unexceptional

Going up against budget-focused models such as Acer’s Nitro 5 and Asus’s TUF F15, MSI’s Katana GF66 has its work cut out to shine in an increasingly packed budget gaming laptop field.

Switch the Katana on, and the comparisons with the Nitro 5 become even more evident. Its red backlit keyboard and all-plastic, all-black shell are similar. Even the dimensions are comparable.

Under the hood, you’ll find a relatively modest i5 CPU and a slightly less modest RTX 3050 graphics card. That’s a pretty standard line-up for a budget gaming laptop, but 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD aren’t quite as common.

The full HD 15.6” screen could do with being a touch brighter, but apart from that, it’s a solid performer that does a decent job with most source material. Connectivity is strong for a budget machine, and it’s good to see the increasingly popular USB-C putting in an appearance.

MSI’s Katana GF66 is never going to challenge a mid-range or high-end machine for raw performance, but as an intro to the world of gaming laptops, it’s well-priced with a strong spec list that just lacks a little oomph in the processor department. Despite that, this is a compelling proposition at the lower end of the gaming laptop market and is worthy of serious consideration for those on a tight budget.

4. MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

The most stylish MSI gaming laptop.

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport specs:

Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 CPU Intel Core i9-13900H RAM 32GB Storage 1TB SSD Ports 1 x USB 3.2, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ45 Ethernet, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5 mm jack Screen 16” 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) IPS, 144Hz Dimensions (WxDxH) 14 x 10.22 x 0.85in (355.8 x 259.7 x 21.55mm) Weight 4.14lbs (1.88Kg)

Pros

Slim and lightweight

Great spec

Stunning good looks

Cons

Expensive

‘Start Engine’ power button is Marmite

First things first, the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is one of the best-looking laptops – gaming or otherwise – we’ve ever seen. The stunning magnesium alloy chassis, finished in Mercedes Selenite Gray is classy, understated, and lends a premium quality that’s missing from many gaming machines. The Stealth 16 is also one of the thinnest and lightest gaming machines we’ve encountered. It’s a gorgeous laptop that will make you the envy of, well, anyone with a pulse.

And yet, despite its stunning looks, it somehow manages to cram a formidable spec, decent connectivity, and a brilliant 4K screen into its svelte form factor. Beyond the punchy Intel i9 CPU and RTX 4070 GPU, a solid 32GB of RAM teamed with 1TB of SSD storage doesn’t let the side down and gives you plenty of power and storage.

This is the first product from the partnership between Mercedes AMG and MSI, and we’re led to believe there are more in the pipeline. That is enough to get us hot under the collar, but for now, this first iteration is a cracking laptop that’s slim, lightweight, and ultra-portable for a gaming machine. The Stealth 16 not only looks good but also has the performance to match. It should be on any self-respecting gamer’s wishlist.

How we chose the best MSI gaming laptops

We looked at the following criteria when deciding which laptops to include in this list:

Price: Always a major factor in any laptop purchase, we looked at models at both ends of the spectrum to show the breadth of MSI’s range.

Always a major factor in any laptop purchase, we looked at models at both ends of the spectrum to show the breadth of MSI’s range. Performance: MSI’s best gaming laptops have some serious cutting-edge componentry. We looked for laptops with a potent mix of powerful hardware that can run the latest titles without breaking a sweat.

MSI’s best gaming laptops have some serious cutting-edge componentry. We looked for laptops with a potent mix of powerful hardware that can run the latest titles without breaking a sweat. Build quality: It’s not just about what your laptop is made from, it’s about the quality of the materials used and how they’re put together. We looked for well-made machines that could handle the rough and tumble of life on the road.

It’s not just about what your laptop is made from, it’s about the quality of the materials used and how they’re put together. We looked for well-made machines that could handle the rough and tumble of life on the road. Style: An important factor, albeit a subjective one. Some love RGB lights, vents, and logos, while others prefer something more subtle. We found a variety of machines to cater for all tastes.

If you have any further questions about how we put these lists together, read our how we test page.

MSI GT vs GS vs GE vs GP/GL vs GF

As mentioned earlier, MSI’s naming conventions can be a little opaque. Here’s a quick rundown of what each means.

GT Titan series – ultimate power

The GT series is designed to offer raw power regardless of price, with overclockable processors and cutting-edge graphics and features. Chunkier form factors are the norm here due to the extreme nature of the components.

GS Stealth series – ultra-portability

The GS series is focused on mobility, performance, and style with the aim of packing in as much performance in as small and stylish a chassis as possible.

GE Raider series – gamer’s delight

The GE series offers anodized diamond cut covers and RGB lighting for those who like to show off their gaming chops with specialist hardware.

GP Leopard/GL – value-focused

GP and GL series machines turn their attention to value, with a wide range of configurations that offer many of the features from higher-end machines with more affordable componentry.

GF Thin – pure mobility

The GF series looks to bring mobility and style with a variety of configurations. The stated aim is to ensure every gamer can find the level of performance and portability they’re looking for.

For more gaming laptop recommendations, check out our expert guides on Alienware gaming laptops, the best Razer laptops, and the best Dell gaming laptops.