Bethesda Steam migration – here’s how to transfer your games

At long last, the big Bethesda Steam migration has now launched, and anyone with Bethesda.net games can transfer them over to Steam for no additional cost. Here’s how to transfer your Bethesda game library to Steam – before the launcher shuts down on May 11, of course.

As the publisher announced earlier this year, the Bethesda launcher will get shut down next month, meaning that if you’ve bought any games for use on the Bethesda.net client you won’t be able to play them after May 11.

The good news is that Bethesda is allowing all of its users to transfer their games, progress, and cloud saves over to Steam for free – and the account migration starts today. To get it to work, head over to Bethesda’s library transfer page, then log in to your Bethesda account and link your Steam account too. After that, click the ‘start transfer’ button and the page should start transferring your games over to Steam. It’ll take a little while, but you don’t have to have the page open while it does it.

Fallout 76 players should have no additional trouble despite having a separate FAQ page, but Doom Eternal requires an additional step to transfer save games over to Steam Cloud.

Once the transfer is finished, at the bottom of the page a new option to transfer your Doom Eternal save will become available – click on it and follow the instructions. You’ll need to create a zip file of the save folders on your PC and upload it, but it’ll tell you everything you need to know – like where to find these files. Head here if you’re having any trouble with this, however.

After that, you’re all set to play Doom Eternal, Fallout 76, Skyrim et cetera on Steam. If you want to play retro games like Daggerfall, Elder Scrolls Arena, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, those are now available on Steam for free.

