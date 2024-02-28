Ubisoft, the developer and publisher most recently responsible for putting out sprawling games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Skull and Bones, has just announced that its lending its support to something very different from the games listed above. Its latest foray sees the company providing extra funds to an indie Metroidvania called Biomorph that’s about to launch in early April from a two-person studio called Lucid Dream.

Biomorph comes from indie game creator Lucid Dream, which consists of two Montreal, Canada based developers who founded the studio back in 2017. Biomorph features a striking, hand-drawn aesthetic and a compelling hook that sees the player character absorb the powers of the enemies they defeat so they can fight better and explore the game’s world further. It spices up the Metroidvania formula even more by offering city building aspects that involve customizing an urban base called Blightmoor.

Ubisoft got involved with Biomorph’s production through its Ubisoft Indie Series National Bank prize and Ubisoft RADAR investment fund, which were created to aid independent development for teams in Quebec. Now, its support will help Lucid Dream finish up work on its latest project as it approaches its launch date.

Biomorph will hit Steam on April 5. It also has a demo available to try out right here while you’re waiting.

