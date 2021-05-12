Humble crams $657 worth of stuff into a $20 bundle, and every penny goes to COVID relief

A fresh Humble bundle is here, and there’s no need to worry about any charity sliders this time – this time, you’re getting $657 worth of games, books, and comics in a $20 bundle, and 100% of the proceed are going to support COVID-19 relief through organisations like Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, International Medical Corps, and GiveIndia.

You can pick up the Humble Heal COVID-19 Bundle here. On the gaming side, you’re getting a load of both indie and triple-A classics, including Into the Breach, BioShock Remastered, Undertale, Baba Is You, The Witness, This War of Mine, Saints Row: The Third, Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition, Superhot, Wargroove, Brutal Legend, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Crusader Kings Complete and, yes, more.

Every game is redeemable on Steam, and there are more than just games here, too. There are also a pile of digital books, including a number of guides to dealing with the stressful times we all find ourselves in. (There’s also a Red Sonja comic, if your idea of stress management is lopping off people’s heads.)

Great games, great price, great charities. Solid bundle all around.

