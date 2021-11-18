HP Black Friday sneak peek: all the best deals in one place

With Black Friday now only a week away, PC gamers everywhere will be delighted to hear that HP has entered the game early. The brand’s Black Friday sneak peek sale launched today, and offers savvy shoppers up to 49% off a wide variety of products, including laptops, PCs, mice, monitors, and more. Many of these enormous discounts are only available for a short time, but don’t worry – we’ve handpicked the best deals so you don’t have to waste precious minutes searching for the best savings. .

The sale includes discounts on products from HP’s flagship gaming brands, OMEN and Pavilion, as well as HP Envy and other great core products. Each day that the promotion runs, HP will be releasing new ‘doorbuster’ deals, with increased discounts for certain items, so it pays to check back daily if there’s a certain something you’ve had your eye on.

Have you been using the same old setup for a while now? Looking for an opportunity to improve your PC gaming setup? Well, it looks like that opportunity has arrived. You’re not likely to see most of these products at these prices during any other time of year, so don’t miss your chance to get some of these really top notch products. There’s a reason HP is so well respected when it comes to all things PC-related.

The best deals in HP’s Black Friday sale are:

HP Envy Laptop

HP’s Envy laptop is a lightweight heavy hitter, and it currently is $400 off in the Black Friday sales. Running on Windows 11 with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, it offers bright and stunning visuals and provides maximum safety and security with the combination of a fingerprint scanner and a shutter that allows you to cover your webcam at any time. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this could be an exceptional choice, especially when it’s going as cheap as it is now.

OMEN Vector Essential Mouse

Enhance your gaming experience with the incredible gaming mouse. It uses the OMEN Radar 1 gaming sensor that supports up to 7,200dpi, making every move count. When precision could be the difference between winning and losing, this mouse could make all the difference. If you love to play long gaming sessions, this mouse has been specifically designed to fit as comfortably in your hand as possible, helping to reduce aches and discomfort. At 30% off, now’s the best time to grab one.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

One of the amazing gaming desktops available from HP, this one is now going for just $649.99, down from $749.99. The HP Pavilion is a powerful gaming rig that will have no problem playing the latest and greatest games on the market. This sleek gaming tower is compact and will fit into any gaming space, plus it comes with customisable LED lighting, allowing you to add your own flourish to your setup. If you’re shopping outside of the US, unfortunately this deal is not available in other regions.

HP 27f 27-inch 4K Display

With beautiful 4K resolution, this gaming monitor can help you to appreciate the stunning graphics of your favourite games. With an enormous eight million pixels on screen, it can provide crisp and accurate colour for everything, offering you a colourful and vibrant experience. Using AMD FreeSync technology, it ensures that your content is always displayed as smoothly as possible. Right now, this fantastic monitor is $70 off, bringing it down $319.99, meaning that now may be a great time to grab one. If you’re shopping in the UK, this items is already out of stock, but we recommend the HP V24 FHD monitor (now £50 off) as an alternative.

The best HP Black Friday deals 2021

We’ve selected these four deals because they are four of the best and they highlight the variety of discounts that they’re currently offering. Visit their website to find the full Black Friday product listings. From gaming PCs and Laptops, to VR sets, monitors and mice, if you want to upgrade any aspect of your PC setup, you should be able to find what you’re looking for.

If you want to see more bargains like these, then check out our Black Friday hub where we’ll be sharing all of the latest PC deals from around the internet as and when they come in.