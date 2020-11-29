Samsung SSDs get some big discounts in a Cyber Monday sale

Good news if you’re on the lookout for a brand-new solid state drive and partial to a hefty bargain. Among the best Cyber Monday SSD deals around this Black Friday weekend are some Samsung options that are seeing eye-watering drops in prices, and well worth checking out if you’re in the market for some more storage for your rig.

In the US today, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD – with a hearty 1TB of storage – is a whopping 40% off. That means it costs just $149.99 right now, down from its regular price of $249.99 – a substantial saving of $100. As you’ll know if you’ve been perusing this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, that’s a pretty stand-out price. The 1TB 970 EVO SSD is a pretty sound choice if you’re rocking a higher-end rig, with it offering enhanced bandwidth, power efficiency, and low latency.

If you’re looking for something a little less spacious, the 500GB option is also discounted in the US right now, priced at $79.99 down from $129.99 – a saving of 38% (or, $50).

In the UK, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD is knocked down by 36%, making it almost as sweet a deal at £153.99 – £86 lower than its regular price of £239.99. Likewise, the 500GB option is discounted 27%, meaning it’s currently £88.93 rather than £121.99.

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

