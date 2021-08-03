August’s Humble Choice bundle includes a modern classic Metroidvania

The latest Humble Choice bundle is now live, and for as oversaturated as the Metroidvania market has become over the past few years, here’s a reminder that the genre is still pretty awesome. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, post-SNES Castlevania director Koji Igarashi’s spiritual successor to the series, headlines this month’s selection of games.

As ever, the Humble Choice bundle offers 12 games which you can choose a selection of based on which subscription you have. Premium members get their choice of nine games for $19.99 USD and Basic members get three games for $14.99. Until September 7, new subscribers can lock in 12 months for $12 a month and get access to every single game released during that subscription.

Besides Bloodstained, this month’s bundle also includes Last Oasis, Superliminal, Out of Space, We Need to Go Deeper, Carto, As Far As The Eye, Cepheus Protocol, Drake Hollow, Nowhere Prophet, Blue Fire, and Encodya. All games will redeem on Steam, except for Encodya, which redeems on GOG.

5% of proceeds from this month’s bundle supports Worldreader, a charity which “works globally with partners to support vulnerable and underserved communities with digital reading solutions that help improve learning outcomes, workforce readiness, and gender equity.”

Check out our favourite free PC games if you’re looking for more ways to game on a budget.