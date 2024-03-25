Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, the upcoming city building follow up to open-world game The Falconeer, is actually part of an ambitious trilogy from solo developer Tomas Sala, with the third game going to yet another wildly different genre. With Bulwark’s release imminent, PCGamesN has learned that Sala wants to make their next game in this universe feel more human than the last two.

With Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles coming to Steam on Tuesday, March 26, solo developer Tomas Sala tells PCGamesN that it’s actually the second game in a trilogy, where each of the three games will tackle a completely different part of the city-building game’s world.

The first game in this now-confirmed trilogy was 2020’s The Falconeer, an open-world air combat game where you soared through the skies on a giant bird, with Bulwark continuing the universe via city-building.

The third game, codenamed, Project: Ancient Waves, wants to take everything down to the human level, seemingly via some sort of naval adventure.

“I like the idea of the smallest roles and actors in a grand set of events, the next game will be an attempt to take the perspective on this world down to a human scale,” Sala tells PCGamesN. He hopes to spotlight “the people who do the jobs that run a society and their stories. At the moment, the topic I’m most interested in is how small acts of resistance can alter larger events. The world of the Ursee likely wasn’t a giant ocean, there are stories there involving some of the machinery and sci-fi elements of the Falconeer and Bulwark, and the shaping of this bleak place.

“I think it would be great to show the three epochs of this world, how a society gets stuck and fixed in place and attempts to break free through violence and conflict (The Falconeer). How people rebuild and the kind of walls they build around them (Bulwark) and then the perspective on how a society can collapse as seen by the people experiencing the preludes to such an event.”

It’s certainly an incredibly ambitious idea, and one only the medium of videogames could pull off. Sala’s world will continue to use different genres that not only expand on the universe they’ve created, but also use these styles to tell stories at different scales. There’s no telling when Project: Ancient Waves will launch, but I’d guess it’ll be a few years off yet.

