Buy this today: a 3D illusion lamp to light up your room in style

Augmented reality doesn’t always require one of the best VR headsets, you know. Sometimes the simpler option is the better one, depending on what you want. If you just want something that looks like it was ripped straight from a cyberpunk fever dream to light up your nights, one of these illusion lamps will do you just fine.

As far as gamer-esque decor goes, these are about as perfect a combination of minimal but noticeable as you can get – neither too garishly ‘1337 gamer’ nor too ‘falls into the background’. Whether you place one on your bookshelf, side-table, or gaming desk, it’s a great way to add some flair to your setup, and is certain to draw some envious stares. All we’re waiting for now is one that projects Princess Leia saying, “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.”

Buy this today is our list of brilliant stuff you could and probably should own. That includes games, hardware, tech, board games, toys, and more. For all of our product recommendations follow Buy This Today on Twitter…

3D Illusion Lamp $22.99 $20.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

It’s a lamp unlike any of your usual dull incandescent options. This 3D illusion lamp makes it look like an illuminated 3D object, formed by detailed laser outlinings, is floating above a platform. In the dark you could easily mistake one of these for a hologram. It works by projecting lights onto glass that’s etched with the outlined design – these ranging from a headset to musical instruments.

Why should you buy it?

You have a spot in your room that’s just begging to be filled by something as futuristic as a hologram lamp. Maybe it’ll form part of an already cyberpunk-esque, RGB-laden setup, or maybe it’ll become the focal point of a minimalist setup that needs just a touch of vibrancy. Or, perhaps you want a night light that fits into your gaming setup’s aesthetic. Whatever the case, these illusion lamps look seriously cool and fit in with almost any decor. And pictures from reviewers on Amazon UK confirm that these things look fantastic ‘in the flesh’, too.

What options do you have?

3D Illusion Lamp $22.99 $20.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

These 3D illusion lamps are available on both Amazon US and Amazon UK, and there are plenty of different projected images to choose from. We’ve shown the headset image, here, but you can choose from musical instruments, dinosaurs, footballs – the list goes on.