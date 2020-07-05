Buy this today: 50% off 2TB WD Elements external hard drive

Internal NVMe drives are all the rage these days, representing some of the best SSDs for gaming, but the humble HDD has its place in many systems, and not always internally. In fact, arguably the best use for the slightly older HDD tech is as an external drive, since its USB transfer speeds wouldn’t be able to keep up with NVMe speeds anyway.

External hard drives are useful for all kinds of purposes, from backing up important files to transferring game data across systems, and Western Digital (WD) makes some of the best of them. This WD Elements 2TB external hard drive offers more than enough capacity for general use, is portable, durable, and is now extremely cheap at 50% ($65 USD) off. If you’re in the market for an external HDD, there’s never been a better time to get one than now.

WD Elements 2TB external hard drive $129.99 $54.84 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

This external hard drive operates over USB 2.0 or 3.0 and has 2TB capacity, which is more than enough for most purposes. It’s rated at 5,400 RPM and, if you use USB 3.0, transfers files quickly enough for an external hard drive. But when it comes to external hard drives, what really matters is quality, capacity, and durability, and the 2TB Elements external HDD delivers on all three fronts.

Why should you buy it?

You haven’t already got an external hard drive and you use a desktop or laptop regularly. It’s something that’s often overlooked, but there’s nothing worse than needing an external HDD and not having one available. Whether it’s to transfer a bunch of files over to your friend’s computer, to upgrade your own system, or just to have backups of your important files that aren’t solely reliant on a nebulous cloud system, an external HDD is a great investment. At this discount it’s fantastic value, too.

What options do you have?

There are many different capacities available for this HDD, but the biggest discount is for the 2TB version. The discount is only available on Amazon’s US site, and not on Amazon UK.