With Stardew Valley 1.6 finally out in the wild, you’ll probably have found yourself on quite the farming game kick in recent weeks. If so, this new Humble Bundle offer is perfect for you, with agriculture and wholesome social interactions at the core of this new collection of heavily discounted games. If you’ve ever wanted to run a farm without the real-world trouble of doing so, Humble’s collection is here to offer you a slice of rural life.

These delightfully tranquil farming games aren’t exactly Stardew Valley, but games like Cattails: Wildwood Story and its fellow Humble Bundle siblings are great choices. You can pay $20 / £15.94 or more for the Down on the Farm Humble Bundle, with the entire collection being valued at $171 / £137.44 – that’s quite the saving.

Perhaps you want to run a farm and interact with sentient cats in Cattails: Wildwood Story, use spells to harvest crops in Immortal Life, or even explore the open-world offerings of The Witch of Fern Island. Either way, all of the games on offer are about building connections with the local colorful characters while creating an agricultural empire from scratch. You can do things like fishing, looking after livestock, and tilling the fields, before taking what you’ve earned and using it to further expand your new virtual life.

Other games in the collection include Everdream Valley, which sees you restoring your little homestead by day and inhabiting the local wildlife through your dreams at night. Then there’s the top-down pixel art of Littlewood, tasking you with rebuilding your town after you’ve already saved the world by woodcutting, bug-catching, mining, cooking, and crafting to help you invest in new structures for your people.

You can also pay less to get fewer games from the bundle, with donations going towards the Kiss The Ground agricultural charity. All of the games in the bundle are available on Steam.

Humble Bundle Down on the Farm collection

The Humble Bundle offer ends on Friday, May 10, with all of the games on offer focusing on agriculture and community. All of the bundle’s contents are listed below:

The Witch of Fern Island

Immortal Life

Cattails: Wildwood Story

Cornucopia

Ikonei Island

Everdream Valley

Littlewood

No Place Like Home

If you’re looking for more than just farming, we’ve also got all the best relaxing games and life games you should be checking out on PC that channel what some of these other games do best.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC game news, reviews, and guides. Try our PCGN Deals Finder to access true discounts on all your online shopping.