It’s a tough world for strategy games. Between Civilization 6, Age of Empires, erstwhile classics like Command and Conquer, and now the likes of Manor Lords and Frostpunk, there’s a terrific amount of competition. Expectations are high, and some great games are overlooked and partly maligned even if they have relatively minor flaws. Small-scale and intense, one WW2 RTS is a classic example of a game that deserves more attention, despite some of its shortcomings. It’s struggled a little so far, but it’s now briefly available for free, so this is the perfect time to try it out and decide for yourself.

Company of Heroes 3 is not without its faults. The latest instalment in Relic’s well-loved strategy game series, it’s quicker, simpler, and perhaps easier than its predecessors – for long-time fans of brutal, hardcore strategy, CoH 3 marks too much of a concession to a wider player base, lowering the barrier to entry, but sacrificing some of the series’ core principles in the process.

Since its 2023 launch however, Company of Heroes 3 has steadily improved. At its heart, it’s still true to the series’ fundamentals, a zoomed in, low-speed but high-stakes tactical strategy game where even the smallest decision can mean the difference between life and death. Our Company of Heroes 3 review outlines fully all of the game’s greatest strengths.

If you avoided Company of Heroes 3 at launch or if you’ve been unsure about trying it out so far, you can now play it for free, at least for a limited time. The Company of Heroes 3 free period runs until Monday May 13, but even after it’s concluded, the strategy game is also available at a 50% discount – until May 16, you can get Company of Heroes 3 for $29.99/£24.99. Just head right here.

