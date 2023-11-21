The best Coral Island mods 2023

What are the best Coral Island mods? The Sims 4, Stardew Valley, and other life sim games have been an incredible success in their base form, but are made even better with fan-built mods, adding to their longevity.

Like in any farming sim or life game, Coral Island is about gathering resources, crafting items, and building your life and fortune. Having said that, Coral Island offers much more, including dating and marriage. If you make a mistake or want to change the events of your life, you might be considering installing Coral Island mods, so here’s the best ones right now and how to install them.

The best Coral Island mods

Currently, the only way to install mods in Coral Island is via the third-party app WeMod. Official mod compatibility is coming to the farming game after it reaches the required Kickstarter stretch goal, but there is no date for this yet. In the meantime, the WeMod download installs a range of useful Coral Island mods and cheats to your game.

All Coral Island mods and cheats available via WeMod:

Unlimited HP

Unlimited stamina

Item never decrease

Clone item on remove

Watering never decrease

Unlimited money

Unlimited mastery point

Edit money

Multiply relationship point get

Multiply mastery experience gain

Level up animal heart daily

Instant catch fish

Fishing line never break

Instant kill

Freeze bug alertness

Ignore lab upgrade materials

Ignore tool crafting materials

Ignore item crafting materials

Remove gift limit

Instant cut tree

Stop time

Add one hour

Sub one hour

Edit day

Edit month

Edit year

Game speed

Multiply move speed

Every single one of the mods and cheats above comes as part of the single WeMod download, and can be toggled on or off depending on your requirements. Upon downloading WeMod, you can open the mod window to choose which ones you want to use. Take a look at the video above to see more of how this works.

How to install Coral Island mods

To install Coral Island mods, you must be playing Coral Island on PC via Steam:

Download and install the WeMod Coral Island trainer.

Run the app.

Open Coral Island.

As the WeMod install runs in the background and automatically scans for compatible software, you simply need to keep the window open as you play Coral Island, toggling your mods and cheats as you require them in-game.

Official Coral Island modding compatibility

Coral Island was originally funded on Kickstarter, and had massive success on the crowdfunding platform. As such, many additional stretch goals were achieved, including official mod support. While official mod support isn’t available in Coral Island yet, the game has only recently come out of Early Access, and mod support and Coral Island multiplayer are still to come.

With these Coral Island mods and cheats, you’ll be able to do anything you want in the life game – we just wish that were possible in real life. If the dating aspect of Coral Island has you hooked, then you might like some of our favorite dating sims, too, but if you just prefer a relaxing game experience, then a variety of visual novels could be the perfect way to keep busy while you wait for your crops to grow.