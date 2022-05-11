Terraria-like Core Keeper gets its first big content update next month

Core Keeper’s first major content update, The Sunken Sea, is set to arrive in June. Set in a brand-new water-based biome, players will be able to travel in boats, encounter multiple new enemy types, mine new valuables, experiment with new base building elements, and discover new fish, plants, and food.

The Sunken Sea, which is planned for release in June, will introduce a new water-based biome into the game, more transport methods, new weapons and gear, as well as four new enemies and fauna. The update will also bring nice quality-of-life improvements like map markers.

Pugstorm has also revealed that the game now features support for dedicated servers, allowing players to host multiplayer worlds for anyone to access at any time. Player-hosted multiplayer has also been updated to support Steam’s networking backend, which should solve a lot of the networking issues players previously encountered. You can find out how to set up your own dedicated server here.

“Dedicated servers have been requested since the start of the game’s launch into Steam Early Access, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to the members of our incredible community who have helped test this feature ahead of its official launch today,” Pugstorm CEO Sven Thole says in a press release.

Hey there Explorers, we’ve got some exciting new information for you! First up, thanks to your help testing, we're launching dedicated servers, a new repair mechanic & more features on the main branch of #CoreKeeper. Find out how this will work here: https://t.co/2VZpI2lSnK — Core Keeper – Out Now! (@CoreKeeperGame) May 11, 2022

Check out our guide on how to get the Core Keeper drill if you’re just getting started.

Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.