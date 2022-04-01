This Pokémon-style indie game is grabbing fans on Steam

There have been more than a few Pokémon-like indie games over the years, but Coromon has had us charmed since we got to play an early version last year. Now it’s available on Steam, and it looks to be charming everyday players, too – it’s hit SteamDB‘s trending games list, and is enjoying a warm reception from early player reviews.

The devs bill Coromon as a “modern take on the classic monster-taming genre” and a “tribute to the classics of this RPG sub-genre”. Which, uh, yes. That definitely means it’s a Pokémon game. This is a top-down JRPG where you collect monsters as you adventure through a lengthy single-player story, and can then build a powerful team to challenge your friends with.

Coromon has features like randomisers and a Nuzlocke mode built in to please hardcore Pokémon fans, as well as a variety of difficulty options to tailor the experience however you like. It launched just yesterday, but it’s already enjoying a ‘very positive’ rating from early Steam user reviews, which compare it favourably against its more famous Nintendo-published big brother.

Coromon is available now on Steam at a 20% launch discount, bringing the price down to $15.99 / £12.39 / €13.43. It was previously intended to launch on Nintendo Switch at the same time, but that version has been pushed back to sometime later this year.

