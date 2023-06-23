This Corsair gaming PC case is at its best price ever on Amazon

It’s pretty common to get carried away and spend a lot of cash on all the components required to build our high-tech and fancy gaming PCs, but what often surprises me is when the enclosure our precious gear and gizmos are kept in is an afterthought. Surely you’d want one of the best PC cases, one that can keep the cogs of your machine safe and secure while looking good to boot – and that’s where the Corsair Carbide Series 175R comes in.

The Corsair Carbide Series 175R is as cool as all the components you’ll keep inside of it. The case features a tempered glass side panel, so you can longingly gaze upon the internals than run your favorite PC games, but you may end up finding yourself gazing upon the front of the case too as it features the Corsair logo backlit by an RGB fan. If that’s not cool enough for those of you who like your PC looking its best, the gaming case also features a full-length PSU cover, so you can hide all of those nasty cables.

At just $44.99 USD, it’s the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon, with a saving 47% off its original price tag of $84.99. This price is only available to US shoppers, but I’d recommend not missing out on the chance to get this flashy but competent PC case, as at a saving of almost half-price it won’t probably won’t be available for long.

If you want to have your components housed in a good-looking PC case as fast as possible, you should subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will this speed up the delivery time, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits of all the games and goodies offered by Twitch Prime too.