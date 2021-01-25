Corsair’s fastest SSD yet spotted on Amazon, with a 61% speed increase

If you’ve got a compatible motherboard and processor, then the best SSDs for gaming right now are PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives, giving near-instantaneous boot times and loading of applications. Plus, with some new games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft Flight Simulator now recommending an SSD, if you haven’t got one inside your system yet, now’s the time as Corsair gears up for its next-gen M.2 drive.

Corsair released its first PCIe 4.0 SSD back in 2019, with the MP600 hitting 4,950 and 4,250MB/s sequential read and write speeds respectively. Now, with PCIe 4.0 support coming to Intel’s Rocket Lake processors, we’ve seen a wave of new Gen4 M.2 drives with even higher speeds, and it looks like Corsair is getting in on the action, too.

A now-deleted listing on Amazon Germany for an updated ‘MP600 Pro’ was discovered by prolific Twitter leaker Momomo_us (via TechPowerUp), boasting a sequential read speed of up to 7,000MB/s, and a sequential write speed of 6,850MB/s. That’s an average 51% improvement over the read and write speeds of the MP600 at the moment. Plus, that built-in heatsink should ensure it stays close to these quoted figures even under extended load. although a lot of the best gaming motherboards have their own M.2 heatsinks anyway.

There’s no official word from Corsair on the release, or information on pricing, but an Amazon listing like this means we should be expecting the MP600 Pro to come to market pretty soon.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO Gen4 CSSD-F1000GBMP600PRO https://t.co/vegefWwL6y

> A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 7,000MB / sec sequential read and 6,850MB / sec sequential write speeds for read, write and response times — 188号 (@momomo_us) January 22, 2021

Until Intel’s 11th gen CPUs release in March, however, the only way you can get PCIe 4.0 support is by going to team red – its had support for the standard for over two years.