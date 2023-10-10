Snag a 1TB Crucial SSD at its lowest ever price for Amazon Prime Day

The Crucial MX500 1TB SSD is available now for 54% off its usual price, but only while stocks last for Prime Big Deal Day, so act fast.

Crucial MX500 SSD Amazon Prime Day: a silver-rimmed Crucial SSD appears against an orange and yellow background.
Looking for new PC storage this Amazon Prime Day? Upgrading from an HDD to an SSD — or just adding some extra capacity with a second solid-state drive — is one of the simplest and cheapest ways to improve your gaming rig. The Crucial MX500 1TB SSD is available for less than half price, making it a fantastic option if you’re in the market.

Think about it. When else do you get the chance to make a real difference to your setup for less than $50? Just $45.99 can secure the Crucial MX500‘s energy-efficient Micron 3D NAND components, which mean it uses minimal power but still packs a punch.

Its sequential read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 510MB/s respectively aren’t the absolute fastest on the market, but they’re still a heck of a lot faster than your HDD. And you’ll struggle to do better at this price.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to catch this WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD deal using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can seal this solid-state drive steal of the century without having to pay for postage.

