Crucial P3 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD is at its lowest price ever on Amazon

The Crucial P3 1TB SSD offers great value from a price to performance perspective, giving you the convenience of an M.2 form factor while also packing NVMe PCIe 3.0 speeds. Having lots of speedy storage is more important than ever, especially after getting a bunch of new games for Christmas, and this drive is at its lowest price ever on Amazon right now.

Being of the best SSD for gaming options on the market for how much bang you get for your buck, these new all-time low prices make the Crucial P3 1TB SSD an even greater pick.

While it would normally set you back $89.99 USD, it can now be yours with a 33% discount which saves you $30 and brings the price down to just $59.99. UK shoppers can get in on the action too, bagging some new storage for £66.98 GBP.

The Crucial P3 is almost six times as fast as that old SATA SSD you may still be using, with read speeds of 3,500MB/s. Playing the best PC games on this drive is a joy with quick load times, and it can also give your operating system a speed boost too.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can expect the Crucial P3 1TB to be on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this SSD deal won’t last forever.