This cursed Cult of the Lamb PC could be yours if you’re brave enough

There’s no denying the unique brand of cutesy charm that Cult of the Lamb offers, but I’m glad we’re safe from it in the real world. At least, I was. Now, I shudder at the thought that a PC now exists out there featuring the likeness of the titular Lamb. It can even be yours, if you’re feeling brave enough to have it as part of your gaming space.

Hot off the heels of the official confirmation that the Cult of the Lamb sex update is coming, developer Massive Monster hopes to get PC gamers hot and bothered with some Cult of the Lamb themed hardware. No sacrifices are necessary to acquire it, thankfully, aside from a few social media interactions, but you will need luck on your side.

We are GIVING AWAY a LAMB PC with @aftershockpcAU !

As a thank you to all the new Cult followers even if we're concerned about what you'll do with it if you win.🫡 ❤️Like 🔁 Retweet 👤 Be Following us for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/BIVZbGqOHE — Cult of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) December 3, 2023

The Cult of the Lamb PC in question is just as equally cutesy as it cursed, perfectly capturing the vibe of the game. As you’ll see in the video above, you’ll need to brave the ever-staring eyes of The Lamb if you fancy being in with a chance of winning this rig. That’s not forgetting the necessary social interactions, as listed in the post, of course.

The internals carry a few nice touches, including custom artwork on the watercooling reservoir, graphics card backplate, as well as little plastic followers. There’s even a pentagram on the rear chassis fan. Cute.

Unfortunately, there’s no clear indications as to what kind of hardware is nestled inside this wooly case. However, given the custom water cooling setup, we can only presume a great gaming CPU and GPU powers the system.