Cult of the Lamb’s sinful sex, guns and booze update arrives next week

Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh update, which introduces alcohol, sex, and an all-new weapon-of-doom to the game, has a release date. This fan-requested update arrives next week, and even better, it’s completely free.

The free update promises to take this already excellent roguelike/cult management game mash-up to the next level. And it’s all because of the game’s fans who forced Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster to deliver on its promise.

Or is it? It’s true that the official Cult of the Lamb tweeted, “We will add sex to the game if we hit 300k followers by the end of the year.” And, just a couple of days later, the account hit that target. But we strongly suspect the update, or something along its lines, was already in the works.

That said, if Cult of the Lamb hadn’t been as heavily embraced by gamers, selling over 3.5 million copies, this salacious update might never have happened. So just what can you expect from the Sins of the Flesh update?

The update, which arrives next week, will offer a new sinful path for your followers, offering “in gluttonous rituals, vain buildings, and wrathful doctrines”. Play your cards right, and you could tick off all seven of the deadly sins.

Those buildings include the drinkhouse, which is exactly what it sounds like, and a tailors shop where your followers can embrace their vanity. The update also adds ‘shiny poops’ and while it’s not clear if you can polish them any further, these top-tier turds will help boost your crops.

Your lamb will also get their hands on the Blunderbus, an all new Cult of the Lamb weapon which deals serious close-quarters damage. And the sex? It opens up a whole new avenue for gaining new cult members.

Should two of your followers become attached enough to each other, they’ll produce an egg which, in turn, will hatch into another follower. Yes, this child will be birthed into the ranks of your Elder God-worshipping organization, which admittedly isn’t the greatest start in life.

Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh update is released this Tuesday January 16. If you’ve not picked up the game yet, it’ll be 40% off between January 16 and 23.

