There’s been a big uptick in pirate games recently, with big-budget productions like Skull and Bones coming out alongside indie fare like Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale, Pepper Grinder, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Party Pirates, and more. This trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Yet another swashbuckling adventure has just launched on Steam with Cursed Crew, a Don’t Starve inspired roguelike pirate simulator from a group of former RimWorld modders.

Cursed Crew‘s take on the pirate game sees players creating a captain and the crew he’s in charge of before setting out across the high seas and their attendant perils on a customizable ship. In order to survive long enough to deal with the supernatural curse placed on these scallywags, Cursed Crew requires the management of this ship, including its supply of resources, and fighting off unnatural and human enemies through both cannon-led naval combat and hand-to-hand battles on deck. Players will need to pay close attention to their crew’s happiness to face up to these threats, managing their work orders and the layout, tools, and amenities available to them on the ship.

Cursed Crew got its start through a successful Kickstarter campaign put together by Cracklewock Games, a three-person studio that formed out of the trio’s experience working on RimWorld mods. Now, it’s out on Steam Early Access for $20 USD, with a demo available as well for those interested in taking a look without spending their precious doubloons first. Check it out right here.

