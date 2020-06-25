Back to Top

A Cyberpunk 2077 anime is coming to Netflix, from Studio Trigger and the Silent Hill composer

Cyberpunk, as a genre, owes as much to anime as it does genre classics like Blade Runner – titles ranging from Akira and Ghost in the Shell to Bubblegum Crisis and Dirty Pair helped define that grimy futuristic aesthetic. Now, Cyberpunk 2077 is paying proper tribute to its forebears with an official anime called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, due out on Netflix in 2022.

Edgerunners is an original story set in the universe of Cyberpunk 2077, coming from the venerable Studio Trigger. Hiroyuki Imaishi, the director behind Kill la Kill, Promare, and Gurren Lagann will lead the animated series, which will also feature music from Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.

Other than the fact that Edgerunners is set in Night City and will feature new characters in a standalone story, we don’t yet have many details on the anime. In the announcement video, Trigger positions this as a sort of special 10th anniversary project, so expect the studio to put its best foot forward.

You can hear a few words from the creative team below.

YouTube Thumbnail

Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 preview for plenty more on what to expect from the game itself. The Cyberpunk 2077 release date may have been delayed, but there’s still just a handful of months to go.

