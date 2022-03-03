CD Projekt is halting sales in Russia and Belarus

The company behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 is halting sales in Russia and Belarus. Not only does the suspension of digital sales and physical stock apply to its products, but all of the games that are distributed on its online storefront GOG, too.

“The entire CD Projekt Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine,” the statement reads. “While we are not a political entity capable of directly influencing state matters, and don’t aspire to be one, we do believe that commercial entities, when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people.

“We know that players in Russia and Belarus, individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be impacted by this decision, but with this action we wish to further galvanise the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe. To our brothers and sisters fighting for their home country – stay strong!”

The news follows Ukraine’s vice prime minister calling on companies such as Xbox and PlayStation to block “all Russian and Belarusian accounts”. Since then, EA has revealed plans to remove Russian teams from FIFA and NHL, while a former Wargaming developer has called on the company to use World of Tanks to tell Russians the truth about the war.

If you would like to support Ukraine yourself, you can donate to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, and Voices of Children at those links.