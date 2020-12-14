Cyberpunk 2077’s PC performance can be improved with this config file edit

Cyberpunk 2077 has had quite a turbulent release, with many praising the gripping story and sprawling open world while others have criticised its poor performance. Even those running Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 series saw frame rates dip way below the 60fps average they would expect on just medium settings, including yours truly.

It turns out many of these issues stem from the configuration files allocating the same amount of memory and VRAM on PC as they would on console, regardless of how much your system is running. Naturally, the developers over at CD Projekt Red likely have a hotfix inbound to put an end to the problem, but you don’t need to hang around twiddling your thumbs if you’re itching to play and don’t want to suffer through a slideshow.

Instead of frantically tinkering with Cyberpunk 2077’s PC settings, ThePhoenixRoyal details on the subreddit how you can dive into the configuration files yourself to change the parameters, but be warned that rummaging through your config files can potentially crash your game or Windows – so proceed at your own risk.

Make sure you don’t have the game booted before changing the config files.

The pathway to the Memory Pool Budgets config file you’re looking for will differ slightly depending on what platform you bought Cyberpunk 2077 on, but it should always be within the game’s engine and config subfolders. Let’s use Steam as an example here:

Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk2077\engine\config\memory_pool_budgets.csv

Open the file using any text editor, such as Notepad. What you’ll notice when you first enter is that ‘PoolCPU’ has 1,536MB allocated to it, which is a fraction of the 8GB needed to meet the minimum requirements. ‘PoolGPU’ is also 3GB across the board, making it the same as Durango and Orbis, which is what the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 run on respectively.

Ideally, you’d prefer your PoolCPU to equal half of what your total RAM capacity is – if you have 16GB, then you’ll want to bump the ‘1,536MB’ figure up to ‘8GB’ instead, for example. The PoolGPU, however, should be the full VRAM your graphics card can offer. It’s best to search for your exact model, but an example of this would be switching the ‘3GB’ up to ‘8GB’ if you own an RTX 2080. Once you’ve entered your desired values, save the document and then boot up your game.

This isn’t a catch-all solution for the performance issues you might be experiencing, and your mileage may vary when it comes to thwarting known bugs this way, but this method is known to vastly improve the experience for many players.