Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to second class action lawsuit from investors

The studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 faces another class action lawsuit from investors (thanks, The Loadout). CD Projekt explains on its investor relations website that the second civil class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California by a law firm acting on the investors’ behalf. The claim is reportedly the same as the first lawsuit, which means it’s arguing that investors are owed damages as they were misled over the state of the cyberpunk game prior to its launch. CD Projekt says it’ll “undertake vigorous action to defend itself” against it.

The initial lawsuit CDP refers to was filed back in December, with a press release from Rosen Law Firm stating that the lawsuit claims CD Projekt “failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs”.

As a result, Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation Store, and the company, alongside Microsoft and CD Projekt, “would be forced” into issuing refunds. The press release then reads: “CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times”.

Because of all this, the lawsuit claims that the investors suffered damages when Cyberpunk 2077 launched and the “true details entered the market”.

Again, CD Projekt Red acknowledged this first lawsuit on its investor relations website, issuing the same response as it would to the second lawsuit: it would “undertake vigorous action” to defend itself.