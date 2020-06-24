Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire start time – 25 minutes of new gameplay and reveals

Cyberpunk 2077 has now been pushed all the way back to November, but CD Projekt Red plans to make the wait a bit easier with a series of reveal livestreams leading up to launch. The first of these broadcasts is scheduled for June 25, so here’s the breakdown for the Night City Wire start time in the time zones you’re statistically most likely to be reading this from.

The first Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire kicks off on June 25 at 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST. It’ll be a 25 minute show featuring a new trailer and new gameplay footage. We’re also going to get some in-depth developer interviews about the art of the ‘braindance’.

Braindances go back to the original tabletop Cyberpunk, and they’re basically recorded memories that you can plug into your brain to live through a person’s experiences. In-lore, they’re used in applications ranging from simulator training to entertainment. You can live through an actor or consenting person’s memories though, naturally, there are seedier and less scrupulous uses of the tech out there, too.

We’ll see how braindance works in Cyberpunk 2077 soon.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkce — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 24, 2020

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now set for November 19. For now, you can follow that link for details on what we know about the game so far.