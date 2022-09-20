Warhammer 40K Darktide PC beta start date set for October

A Warhammer 40K Darktide beta period has been announced, after the action-adventure game was delayed by a couple of months by developer Fatshark earlier this year. The Darktide beta will be coming to PC next month in October, and you’ll be able to squad up with up to three friends for a long weekend of gruesome action.

Running between October 14 and 16, some of you lucky players that sign up will be given the opportunity to take the fight to Tetrium in the Warhammer 40K Darktide beta ahead of its full release in November following the delay.

“Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making,” says Martin Wahlund, Fatshark co-founder and CEO. “Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.”

Fatshark is also responsible for developing the Warhammer Vermintide games, which were also first-person co-op games, except these opted to be based around the fantasy part of the Warhammer franchise, and not 40K’s distant future scenario.

We actually got some Warhammer 40K Darktide gameplay hands on impressions at Summer Game Fest, and what we played earlier this year was great. The new focus on firearms and ranged combat from Vermintide doesn’t sacrifice the absolutely perfect chaos of those games, and it actually feels amazing.

You’ll be taking back the city of Tertium in Warhammer 40K Darktide, as the hive has taken the city over and wants to repel you at any cost. “A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos,” reads the Steam page.

The Warhammer 40K Darktide beta comes before the full PC release on November 30, with the Xbox Series X|S release date to be “announced shortly” according to Fatshark. You can sign up to get a chance to participate in the Warhammer 40K Darktide beta right here.