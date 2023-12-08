Dave the Diver and Dredge team up for new expansion coming very soon

Announced at The Game Awards, two fishing indie titles have joined forces to bring Dredge to Dave the Diver as part of a new expansion – and it’s available much sooner than you’d think.

The indie game giants Dredge and Dave the Diver have dominated 2023, with both being nominated in tonight’s The Game Awards. It’s fitting then that they’ve come together for a Dave the Diver DLC expansion titled – you guessed it – Dredge.

Trading the bright waters of Dave the Diver’s base game for the murky, dangerous locales of Dredge, the DLC sees the merchant from the latter visiting Dave in the DLC trailer. It looks like a far more dangerous adventure this time around for Dave, and it’ll be interesting to see how the two combine their respective genres.

If you’re a fan of one or either fishing game, or just want a bit more horror game in your indie, you don’t have long to wait for this DLC: Dave the Driver X Dredge releases later this month on December 15.

