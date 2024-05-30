One of the best open-world zombie games is 75% off on Steam

Zombie games are a dime a dozen these days, but every now and then one comes along that leaves a lasting impression. For me, that game was Days Gone. Originally released for PlayStation 4 before being ported to PC in 2021, the brutal open-world epic features terrifying zombie hordes and an emotionally charged storyline. If you’ve not tried it out yet, now’s the perfect time, as it’s currently 75% off on Steam.

Developed by Bend Studio, Days Gone puts you in the shoes of Deacon St. John, a rough and ready biker who’s searching for his wife in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. You’ll take on hordes of zombies (known as Freakers), deadly human gangs, and even infected bears as you travel through the Oregon wilderness – which looks gorgeous when it’s not teeming with rotting flesh. This open-world game has quite a lot in common with The Walking Dead TV series, right down to the powerful stories and memorable characters.

The main thing that’s always stuck with me about Days Gone is how terrified it made me. While it doesn’t have the shadowy corridors and haunted mansions of full-on horror games like Resident Evil, the hordes of Freakers you’ll encounter on your journey are no joke. One wrong move and you’ve got hundreds of them chasing you down. It’s an impressive and stomach-churning sight, one that encourages you to think twice about your approach. In some cases, it’s better to be stealthy or flee on your Drifter bike.

With a 75% discount on Steam, Days Gone will set you back $12.49 / £9.99 right now, which is a steal in my eyes. You can get it here, but be aware this offer ends on June 3, 2024.

