Free Dead Cells update brings a money biome to the roguelike

Dead Cells: Break the Bank has arrived, bringing yet another round of new content to the modern classic roguelike game. Despite the rather greedy theme, however, this update is completely free, bringing a new biome, as well as new enemies, weapons, and mutations. Plus, the developers at Motion Twin have confirmed that another full year of DLC and updates is coming.

This update focuses on The Bank, a new biome that will show up randomly during your run (as long as you’ve beaten the Hand of the King) as a replacement for one of the stages you’d normally face. It’ll have a bunch of mobs equivalent to the replaced biomes, plus new monsters that’ll steal your money, grow by collecting money, or drop more money than their normal counterparts.

The new weapons and mutations keep that money theme going. The Gold Digger will give gold on each hit, and Midas’ Blood will give you gold whenever you lose health. You can see details on all the new stuff over in the official announcement.

Check out the trailer below.

The devs announced back in November that Dead Cells would be getting another full year of DLC and updates, and now they’ve announced it again – which means that the promised year is starting again as of today. The previous five months were just a bonus.

