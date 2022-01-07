Metroidvania roguelike Dead Cells is 50% off and has new DLC

Dead Cells stands at the middle ground between roguelike games and Metroidvanias, and the Motion Twin’s self-described ‘roguevania’ has continued to be one of the most popular entries in either genre. The game continues to get regular updates and new content, and the latest DLC has arrived alongside a big discount to entice new players.

The Queen and the Sea is priced at $4.99 / £4.49 / €4.99, the same as previous DLC packages. The most notable additions are the new biomes, offering alternatives to the High Peak Castle, Derelict Distillery, and Throne Room. The Infested Shipwreck puts you in a rotten vessel filled with eldritch horror, while the Lighthouse goes full Metroid with a proper escape sequence that has you fighting mini-bosses along the way. Make it through and you’ll reach The Crown, which is your final obstacle to seeing a new ending.

Dead Cells is half off in promotion of the new DLC, bringing the price down to $12.49 / £10.99 / €12.49 if you haven’t yet tried it for yourself.

There’s another gorgeous animated short to check out, too.

The devs previously confirmed that Dead Cells would get “at least another year” of free updates, even as the studio starts to look toward its next project.