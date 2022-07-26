Diablo Immortal battle pass bug costs players “millions” of XP

Diablo Immortal players are reporting that a bug is affecting their battle pass, resulting in them losing out on XP rewards for gaining levels, despite Blizzard apparently issuing a hotfix.

On Reddit, Diablo Immortal fans explain that although they continue to level up their battle pass, they are not receiving any experience awards, with some players saying they have so far missed out on 5 million XP.

“I completed bounties and finished a battle pass rank,” writes one user. “The XP animation played but the XP bar did not increase at all.”

“I lost more XP this week,” says another. “3 mill last week and 2 mill this week.”

“I lost around 6 levels so far,” writes a third user, with another adding “I didn’t get XP from the last two level ups.”

On July 24, a Blizzard community lead posted on Reddit, explaining the developer was aware of the bug and was issuing a hotfix, saying “there was a hotfix to address this and the team is going through to calculate each individual’s lost XP through the time periods affected by this bug. We have this data. The XP will be delivered once we go through the data.”

As of July 25, however, some players have continued to report the bug, while others say that although their battle pass is once again working normally, they have not been reimbursed for their lost XP.

“Yesterday evening lost another level thanks to this bug,” writes Alexercer8, on July 26. “Still not fixed.”

“It’s fixed for me,” says Tacosonamonday, “but unfortunately they didn’t reward any XP for previous levels I missed out on.”

PCGamesN has contacted Blizzard with regards to this bug and will update this story with any further information.